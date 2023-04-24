Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A prominent Automations company is seeking the services of a Solutions Architect for a 12 month contract. 2-3 days in the office

We are looking to appoint a Solutions Architect to lead and support several of their Software Development Teams.

The role requires a proven background in team building and team leadership, as well as robust technical experience across various (Microsoft .Net. C#, Python, Java etc) technology stack.

Experience and experience:

At least 10 years’ experience in Software Development with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in managing software development teams whilst still having hands-on architectural or distributed systems experience.

Experience with delivering so??ware projects using Agile / Scrum methodologies.

A strong track record of project delivery for large, cross-functional, and co-dependent projects.

Solid exposure in back end front end and integration development.

Must have a good understanding of DevOps implementations and disciplines such as:

o Continuous Integra??on

o Continuous Delivery

o Automated Environment Provisioning using Docker and/or Kubernetes (Containerisation

software) (advantageous)

Ability to evaluate overall architecture of an application, looking for structural quality, best practices, code quality.

Must have solid experience with the DevOps approach to software development that requires

frequent, incremental changes to code versions, which means frequent deployment and testing

regimens. (Must have and very Important).

Deep understanding and experience in a DevOps driven environment, working with software developers, system operators (SysOps) and other production IT staff to oversee code releases.

Solid experience across architecting, designing and developing technology solutions that include

various mixes of the technologies and frameworks based on languages such as:

o C#, Java, NodeJS, JavaScript, Golang, Python etc.

o Microservice Architectures

o Azure/AWS related cloud technologies

Understanding and experience expressing software architecture design using industry standard software modelling language (UML).

-Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control deployment/automated

build, and test case management.

Systems implementation skills: requirements/process analysis, conceptual and detailed design, configuration, testing, training, change management, and support.

Experience leading /mentoring development teams using Agile or interactive development SDLC practices

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Python

