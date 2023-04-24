Technical Coordinator

Supervise technicians in a specific area of specialised work to ensure conformance with established guidelines, methods, procedures and policies are [URL Removed] comprehensive technical services for the efficient and safe operation of electronic technology for health, safety and productivity in the mining sector

KPI – Weekly feedback on personal performance to RAM 3. Identifying training needs and ensure that training is [URL Removed] and Cross Audits, Scheduled Shaft Visits

Desired Skills:

Flexibility: being open to change as an opportunity

adjusts to new situations

applying different methods to meet changing priorities – Challenging Goals: Demonstrates high expectations by setting challenging goals for him or herself and others. – Initiative: Takes initiative

going above and beyond typical expectations and making necessary sacrifices to achieve exceptional results – Follow through: Follows through on commitments and promises with an appropriate sense of urgency

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

System Engineering company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Vehicle Allowance

Mobile Phone

