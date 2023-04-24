Technical Services Group Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Services Group Engineer required for a large water treatment company based in Vaal Area, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Chemical Engineering degree
- Two years or more working experience in an engineering or related field would be preferred
- Computer literacy
- Experience in Water Treatment will be advantageous
- The successful candidate must be a fast learner and able to work with little supervision
- Own transport
- Solution and improvement focused (initiative and motivation).
- Effective time management skills with a sense of urgency.
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.
- Ability to multi- task. Working under pressure
- Proactively work within a team with the ability to work unsupervised
Performance Objectives:
- To ensure safe and efficient operations of the plants
- Support operating plant with respect to meeting production targets, providing process technical support and identifying improvement opportunities
- Monitor plant health and performance
- Lead onsite implementation of process changes
- Deliver on process related inputs required on projects in accordance with sound established engineering principles and standards to satisfy business requirements, including commissioning of new installations
- Management of risks relating to protection of plant equipment
- Training of operators
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Kerry O’Hagan at [Email Address Removed]
