Technical Services Group Engineer

Technical Services Group Engineer required for a large water treatment company based in Vaal Area, Gauteng

Requirements:

Chemical Engineering degree

Two years or more working experience in an engineering or related field would be preferred

Computer literacy

Experience in Water Treatment will be advantageous

The successful candidate must be a fast learner and able to work with little supervision

Own transport

Solution and improvement focused (initiative and motivation).

Effective time management skills with a sense of urgency.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.

Ability to multi- task. Working under pressure

Proactively work within a team with the ability to work unsupervised

Performance Objectives:

To ensure safe and efficient operations of the plants

Support operating plant with respect to meeting production targets, providing process technical support and identifying improvement opportunities

Monitor plant health and performance

Lead onsite implementation of process changes

Deliver on process related inputs required on projects in accordance with sound established engineering principles and standards to satisfy business requirements, including commissioning of new installations

Management of risks relating to protection of plant equipment

Training of operators

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Kerry O’Hagan at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Chemical Engineering

Engineering

Water Treatment

