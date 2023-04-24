Technical Services Group Engineer

Apr 24, 2023

Technical Services Group Engineer required for a large water treatment company based in Vaal Area, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Chemical Engineering degree
  • Two years or more working experience in an engineering or related field would be preferred
  • Computer literacy
  • Experience in Water Treatment will be advantageous
  • The successful candidate must be a fast learner and able to work with little supervision
  • Own transport
  • Solution and improvement focused (initiative and motivation).
  • Effective time management skills with a sense of urgency.
  • Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.
  • Ability to multi- task. Working under pressure
  • Proactively work within a team with the ability to work unsupervised

Performance Objectives:

  • To ensure safe and efficient operations of the plants
  • Support operating plant with respect to meeting production targets, providing process technical support and identifying improvement opportunities
  • Monitor plant health and performance
  • Lead onsite implementation of process changes
  • Deliver on process related inputs required on projects in accordance with sound established engineering principles and standards to satisfy business requirements, including commissioning of new installations
  • Management of risks relating to protection of plant equipment
  • Training of operators

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Kerry O’Hagan at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

  • Chemical Engineering
  • Engineering
  • Water Treatment

