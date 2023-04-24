Test Analyst

Apr 24, 2023

Are you an Automation Guru, then you are the one that we need to join our team working on our product “HES – Hub EcoSystem”.

The position available is a Senior Test Analyst-Automation

Location:

  • Gauteng (Hybrid working model).

Essential Skills:

  • Test Tool experience (JIRA / XRay / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)
  • Manual as well as automation test creation experience.
  • Manual as well as automation test execution experience.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Security and reliability test experience

Key Duties to be performed:

  • System reporting and dashboards
  • Test Environment configuration and management.
  • Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.
  • Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.
  • Support rollout team with application rollout
  • Accepting Iterations increments- Validating that the story meets the acceptance criteria and assuring a level of quality.
  • Manual testing of user stories & defects
  • Play an active part of the Backlog Refinements
  • Load tests.
  • Test automation.
  • Proactive / thinking forward / own the IT quality assurance

Desired Skills:

  • automation
  • xray
  • selenium
  • AWS
  • Test Data

Learn more/Apply for this position