Test Analyst

Are you an Automation Guru, then you are the one that we need to join our team working on our product “HES – Hub EcoSystem”.

The position available is a Senior Test Analyst-Automation

Location:

Gauteng (Hybrid working model).

Essential Skills:

Test Tool experience (JIRA / XRay / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

Manual as well as automation test creation experience.

Manual as well as automation test execution experience.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Security and reliability test experience

Key Duties to be performed:

System reporting and dashboards

Test Environment configuration and management.

Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.

Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.

Support rollout team with application rollout

Accepting Iterations increments- Validating that the story meets the acceptance criteria and assuring a level of quality.

Manual testing of user stories & defects

Play an active part of the Backlog Refinements

Load tests.

Test automation.

Proactive / thinking forward / own the IT quality assurance

Desired Skills:

automation

xray

selenium

AWS

Test Data

