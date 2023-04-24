Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Are you an Automation Guru, then you are the one that we need to join our team working on our product “HES – Hub EcoSystem”.
The position available is a Senior Test Analyst-Automation
Location:
- Gauteng (Hybrid working model).
Essential Skills:
- Test Tool experience (JIRA / XRay / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)
- Manual as well as automation test creation experience.
- Manual as well as automation test execution experience.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Security and reliability test experience
Key Duties to be performed:
- System reporting and dashboards
- Test Environment configuration and management.
- Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.
- Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.
- Support rollout team with application rollout
- Accepting Iterations increments- Validating that the story meets the acceptance criteria and assuring a level of quality.
- Manual testing of user stories & defects
- Play an active part of the Backlog Refinements
- Load tests.
- Test automation.
- Proactive / thinking forward / own the IT quality assurance
Desired Skills:
- automation
- xray
- selenium
- AWS
- Test Data