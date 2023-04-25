AMD joins AWS ISV Accelerate Programme

AMD has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Programme, a co-sell programme for AWS partners who provide integrated solutions on AWS.

The programme helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organisation.

Through theprogrammed, AMD will receive focused co-selling support from AWS including access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS sales teams. The programme also gives participating ISVs access to millions of active AWS customers globally.

“As IT organisations face complex and challenging environments, AMD is committed to providing highly performant and energy-efficient compute infrastructure that helps customers achieve their IT goals,” says Brad Smith, corporate vice-president, Cloud Sales at AMD. “By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Programme we can expand our horizons with new ISVs and continue to showcase how AMD compute technology can help improve workload efficiency in an energy- and cost-effective manner by using AMD-powered Amazon EC2 instances.”