Automation Engineer (JHB/PTA/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A high skilled & self-driven Automation Engineer with a passion for achieving excellence in solution quality and reliability is sought by a fast-paced global Cloud Managed Service Provider. Your role will entail working on Automation projects and efficiency improvements for customers which will be scoped individually as required. This will also include Platform Integration projects involving REST & SOAP API Integration Scripting. The ideal candidate must have suitable Development/Language industry Certifications and Microsoft Certifications in the PL track. You will need 5+ years’ work experience as a Software/Automation/Development Engineer with proficiency in Power Automate, Power BI, Power Apps and PowerShell, REST API & SQL Scripting, C#, Azure function and logic app and Git/Repo/Azure DevOps experience.

DUTIES:

Detailed design, scoping and development of projects on the Microsoft 365 and Azure platforms.

Platform Integration projects involving REST and SOAP API Integration Scripting.

Ownership of all testing and development processes and environments.

Work closely with all business departments to ensure quality and fit for purpose solutions.

Assist with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of bugs and issues.

Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.

Take part in team activities such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, collaborative development, and code-reviews.

Take part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Development/Language industry Certifications.

Microsoft Certifications in the PL track.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years experience as a Software/Automation/Development Engineer.

MS Power Automate.

MS Power BI.

MS Power Apps.

PowerShell Scripting.

REST API Scripting experience.

SQL Scripting experience.

C# (or similar scripting) experience.

Azure function and logic app experience.

Git/Repo/Azure DevOps experience.

Advantageous –

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM and/or Salesforce CRM.

Experience with Continuous Integration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Eager to learn new skills.

Constantly improving current abilities.

Team player with a can-do attitude.

Organised and able to define and follow processes.

Ability to multitask.

Capable of working individually and as a part of the team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Automation

Engineer

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position