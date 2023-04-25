AWS Cloud Developer

Apr 25, 2023

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Software Cloud Developer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Programming Languages: Java (Kafka consumer), python, basic SQL

Technology: AWS. We use mainly the following services: Glue, RDS (Aurora Postgresql), Lambda, CDK, Fargate, cloudWatch

Methodology: Scrum (review, planning, refinement) 2-weekly Sprints

Tools: Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Java (Kafka consumer)
  • Python
  • basic SQL
  • AWS
  • Confluence
  • JIRA
  • Bitbucket
  • : Glue
  • RDS (Aurora Postgresql)
  • Lambda
  • CDK
  • Fargate
  • cloudWatch

Learn more/Apply for this position