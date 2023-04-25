AWS Cloud Developer – Gauteng Midrand

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Software Cloud Developer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Programming Languages: Java (Kafka consumer), python, basic SQL
Technology: AWS. We use mainly the following services: Glue, RDS (Aurora Postgresql), Lambda, CDK, Fargate, cloudWatch
Methodology: Scrum (review, planning, refinement) 2-weekly Sprints
Tools: Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket
