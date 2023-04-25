BI Developer

Looking for a Mid-Senior BI Developer based in Pretoria

Key Requirements

Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma

At least 5 years’ production experience with MSSQL suite which includes:

SQL – Strong skills required here

SSIS (Integration Services) – Required

SSRS (Reporting Services) – Required

SSAS (Analysis Services, DAX) – Required

GIT – Desired

QlikView – Desired

Special Requirements

Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.

Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.

Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.

Be able to prioritize and multitask task

Reliable, determined, hardworking.

Have proficient specification and design documentation experience

Strong attentiveness to data quality, dispensation, and manipulation

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Git

QlikView

Learn more/Apply for this position