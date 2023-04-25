Looking for a Mid-Senior BI Developer based in Pretoria
Key Requirements
- Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
- At least 5 years’ production experience with MSSQL suite which includes:
- SQL – Strong skills required here
- SSIS (Integration Services) – Required
- SSRS (Reporting Services) – Required
- SSAS (Analysis Services, DAX) – Required
- GIT – Desired
- QlikView – Desired
- Special Requirements
- Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.
- Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.
- Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.
- Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.
- Be able to prioritize and multitask task
- Reliable, determined, hardworking.
- Have proficient specification and design documentation experience
- Strong attentiveness to data quality, dispensation, and manipulation
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
