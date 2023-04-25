BI Developer

Apr 25, 2023

Looking for a Mid-Senior BI Developer based in Pretoria
Key Requirements

  • Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
  • At least 5 years’ production experience with MSSQL suite which includes:
  • SQL – Strong skills required here
  • SSIS (Integration Services) – Required
  • SSRS (Reporting Services) – Required
  • SSAS (Analysis Services, DAX) – Required
  • GIT – Desired
  • QlikView – Desired
  • Special Requirements
  • Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.
  • Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.
  • Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.
  • Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.
  • Be able to prioritize and multitask task
  • Reliable, determined, hardworking.
  • Have proficient specification and design documentation experience
  • Strong attentiveness to data quality, dispensation, and manipulation

