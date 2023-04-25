Business Analyst IT

A Business Analyst with exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills and advanced technical skills is required to perform requirements analysis for the purpose of evaluating business processes, anticiapling requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutons.

Responsibilities and Duties include:

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies

Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff

Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

Performing user acceptance testing

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users

Managing competing resources and priorities

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects

Qualifications and Skills required:

Degree/diploma in business or related field

5 years’ experience in business analysis

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Excellent documentation skills

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

A track record of following through on commitments

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks

Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details

Exceptional time-management and organizational skills

Strong verbal as well as written communication skills

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Technical

IT

Business solutions

Cost efficiency

Workshop Facilitation

Analyse Business Processes

Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established Agricultural company

