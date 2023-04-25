Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Faerie Glen

A Business Analyst with exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills and advanced technical skills is required to perform requirements analysis for the purpose of evaluating business processes, anticiapling requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutons.
Responsibilities and Duties include:
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies
- Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports
- Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff
- Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff
- Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Performing user acceptance testing
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users
- Managing competing resources and priorities
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects
Qualifications and Skills required:
- Degree/diploma in business or related field
- 5 years’ experience in business analysis
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Excellent documentation skills
- Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations
- A track record of following through on commitments
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Experience leading and developing top-performing teams
- Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment
- Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details
- Exceptional time-management and organizational skills
- Strong verbal as well as written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Technical
- IT
- Business solutions
- Cost efficiency
- Workshop Facilitation
- Analyse Business Processes
- Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established Agricultural company