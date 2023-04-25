Business Intelligence Business Analyst III [BIBA III] at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To gather, analyse and understand business users’ data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

* To produce comprehensive business requirements specifications from business requirements leveraging domain, technical and data knowledge and coordinating collaboration from relevant stakeholders (e.g. own Product Line, Shared Services and other support teams) in the Capitec Data Estate

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Systems

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in AWS Data Analytics Speciality or AWS Architecture

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum

Knowledge:

* Data Warehousing on an enterprise level

* Cloud data estates (e.g., AWS and Azure)

* Cluster computing fundamentals e.g., Big Data

* Data Governance and Data Management

* Understanding of data protection

* Financial systems and procedures

* SDLC / DevOps

* Conceptual Data modelling

* Basic data analysis using SQL (PostgresSQL)

* Understanding of the concepts of data visualisation

* Software Testing and Quality Assurance

* Coaching: principles and practice

* Databases and Database design

Ideal:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Quality Assurance (QA)

* Amazon Redshift

Experience

Minimum:

* At least 7 years’ proven experience within information systems, business intelligence or data warehousing environments

* At least 7 years’ proven experience in drafting Business Requirement Specifications/Documents and translating requirements between business and functional stakeholders

* Experience in Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business processes flows, etc.

* Experience in providing technical coaching to more junior team members as well as leading projects and/or Communities of Practice (COP)

* Able to perform data analysis and determine the impact on broader organisational frameworks and objectives

* Able to identify and classify data exposure risk from the relevant legislation

Ideal:

* Relevant business domain knowledge e.g., credit

* Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment

Skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

* Communications Skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

SQL

Python

Cloud

