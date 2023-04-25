C# Software Developer

PLEASE NOTE: We are looking for Developers who can build a system from scratch and do not need hand holding.

FULLY REMOTE

Our client, an entrepreneurial financial institution, is looking for a bright, hard-working new team member for their fast-paced environment to work on data heavy CRM systems in their actuarial environment. You have to be able to hit the ground running.

They value go-getters who are results driven, with solid experience and the ability to work independently in the team environment. You love solving problems!

Experience and Education Required:

Completed, relevant university degree

Excellent communication skills

A minimum of 3+ years solid commercial development experience in C#

A minimum of 3+ years’ experience with MS SQL and queries

A minimum of 3+ years Office experience particularly Access

Any Object Oriented Language experience e.g. TSQL, Java – Any Relational DB experience

Angular/Javascript Development – Frontend development experience (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Programming mostly in C#

Stored procedures, data manipulation and queries in TSQL

In-house Applications development

Debugging issues of in-house environment

Some Front-end development

Client Support

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

React

Javascript

TSQL

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Profit Share Scheme

Group Life Insurance

20 days annual leave

Laptop

