C# Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

PLEASE NOTE: We are looking for Developers who can build a system from scratch and do not need hand holding.
FULLY REMOTE
Our client, an entrepreneurial financial institution, is looking for a bright, hard-working new team member for their fast-paced environment to work on data heavy CRM systems in their actuarial environment. You have to be able to hit the ground running.
They value go-getters who are results driven, with a solid track record and experience, and the ability to work independently in the team environment. You love solving problems!
Experience and Education Required:
- Completed, relevant university degree
- Excellent communication skills
- A minimum of 5+ years solid commercial development experience in C#
- A minimum of 5+ years’ experience with MS SQL and queries
- A minimum of 5+ years Office experience particularly Access
- Any Object Oriented Language experience e.g. TSQL, Java – Any Relational DB experience
- Angular/Javascript Development – Frontend development experience (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Programming mostly in C#
- Stored procedures, data manipulation and queries in TSQL
- In-house Applications development
- Debugging issues of in-house environment
- Some Front-end development
- Client Support
Desired Skills:
- C#
- React
- Angular
- MS SQL
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Profit share scheme
- Group Life Insurance
- 20 days annual leave
- Laptop