C# Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 25, 2023

PLEASE NOTE: We are looking for Developers who can build a system from scratch and do not need hand holding.

FULLY REMOTE

Our client, an entrepreneurial financial institution, is looking for a bright, hard-working new team member for their fast-paced environment to work on data heavy CRM systems in their actuarial environment. You have to be able to hit the ground running.

They value go-getters who are results driven, with a solid track record and experience, and the ability to work independently in the team environment. You love solving problems!

Experience and Education Required:

  • Completed, relevant university degree
  • Excellent communication skills
  • A minimum of 5+ years solid commercial development experience in C#
  • A minimum of 5+ years’ experience with MS SQL and queries
  • A minimum of 5+ years Office experience particularly Access
  • Any Object Oriented Language experience e.g. TSQL, Java – Any Relational DB experience
  • Angular/Javascript Development – Frontend development experience (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Programming mostly in C#
  • Stored procedures, data manipulation and queries in TSQL
  • In-house Applications development
  • Debugging issues of in-house environment
  • Some Front-end development
  • Client Support

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • React
  • Angular
  • MS SQL
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • Profit share scheme
  • Group Life Insurance
  • 20 days annual leave
  • Laptop

