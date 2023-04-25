DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – ICT CERTIFICATE

DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – ICT CERTIFICATION REQUIRED

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

SALARY R 550 000 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– To support and maintain all new and existing Database environments and infrastructure within the Company.

QUALIFICATIONS

– ICT certification such as MCITP (or equivalent) is a minimum requirement.

– Certification in Data Planning will be advantageous.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS

Minimum of 3 years experience in SQL Database Administration.

At least 1 year experience in developing Business Insights from a Data Management perspective.

1 year experience in the Data Management Risk and Governance space,understanding how risks might develop based on changes within the data spacewill be advantageous.

Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL 2008R2 and SQL 2012/2014 (Working experience in SQL Server, which includes security, indexing, user management,upgrades, related DB and system upgrades and migrations to other Hosts, Patchrollouts and approx.

1 year experience in performance tuning of database systems and IIS, withemphasis on architecture/application design, system parameters & settings,capacity planning, database/IIS/server parameters and disk layouts will beadvantageous.

Advanced troubleshooting skills

Sound knowledge of Preventative / Proactive maintenance and monitoring ofsystems.

SQL Database language knowledge is required (T-SQL)

SSRS Report Design and Deployment based on Business Requirements

1 year experience in supporting ETL SSIS Packages will be advantageous

The following will be considered as an advantage for this position:

Development of SSIS Packages advantageous.

Knowledge of importing and exporting XML data is advantageous.

Data warehousing, SSAS BI Cubes, Column Store Indexes, DQS and MDS knowledge advantageous.

Administer and support all database infrastructure (including clean-ups) for the different IT environments e.g. (Dev, Test, Staging, Prod, DR)

Provide input and action items on Projects

Provide standby and after office hours

Research and recommend innovative enhancements to the database infrastructure environment

Administer and configure database monitoring tools

Administer data base related infrastructure e.g. database size, table fragmentations and database performance

Administer , maintain, and monitor database backup environment

Support and maintain database infrastructure in the disaster recoveryenvironment

Identify database security risks and develop mitigation plans

Adhere and maintain all relevant database policies, standards and procedures

Administer the implementation of all new DB software in accordance with IT bestpractices and standards

Engage with business to understand new incoming data and the requisite advancements required from a data management viewpoint by analysing anddeep-diving into the new data requirements ensuring that Company’s databaseadministration initiatives are adequately prepared.

Stay abreast of industry best practices in the technological artificial intelligence (AI) and MI advancements by engaging with the market and the business toensure that the Company remains current within the data planning andmanagement.

Manage 3rd party data migration by facilitating the shift across platforms,ensuring a seamless transition with minimal downtime for the Company

Desired Skills:

Certification in Data Planning

SQL Database

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

