Database Administrator – Wits RHI – APACE PROJECT – FREE STATE

Main purpose of the job:

To coordinate and manage all ICT and HMIS systems in line with the donor, DoH and program objectives.

Location:

Wits RHI – Lejweleputswa (Free State)

Key performance areas:

Database development and management:

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy internal systems and solutions (e.g., reporting tools)

Maintain and support data analytics platforms.

Create tools to store data.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting of all data management systems.

Evaluate and improve existing data management systems.

Collaborate with teams to integrate data management systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Create visualisations and reports for requested projects.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Develop and maintain DATIM import files for donor reporting.

Liaise with the reporting team to ensure data quality for reporting to the donor.

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans.

Maintain full compliance to the system and data architecture, standards, and procedures.

Work with the Strategic Information and Programme Teams in the development of standard and bespoke reports

utilising data warehouse and data feeds.

utilising data warehouse and data feeds. Prepare designs, estimates and functional specifications of databases.

Provide technical solutions to enhance the Programme Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence solutions.

Ensure all required data is available in the data repository, manage the specification and coordinate the
development if not.

development if not.

Be responsible for active maintenance of the data repository ensuring integrity, consistency, and relevant
documentation.

documentation.

Data Systems Support:

Conduct hardware assessments of all facility IT equipment used specifically for capturing data.

Install anti-virus ensure all PCs are regularly updated.

Review all operating systems and test functionality.

Perform installations of health information system electronic tools (Example: [URL Removed] all health information systems.

Support regarding collecting and analysing of HIV & AIDS / TB data from all computer systems used by the

Department of Health.

Department of Health. All ICT related trouble shooting and problem-solving.

Install routers, test wireless connectivity, and configure networking.

Internet connectivity assessment.

Provide basic first line support for facilities and Wits RHI teams.

Log all support calls with the IT Service Desk at Wits RHI and Department of Health.

Software assessments at all Sub-Districts offices or facilities where there are electronic health information

systems implemented.

systems implemented. Develop a training module and provide training to all the District ICT Coordinators.

Develop a training program for District and Sub-Districts and mentor the ICT Coordinators in implementing rolling

out training to the district.

out training to the district. Implement a support and maintenance procedure to assist with call logging procedures and provide first line

support.

support. Support the data management team in all data management functions.

Adhere to all data management SOP’s, guidelines, and confidentiality agreements.

ICT Coordination & Knowledge management:

Manage and monitor application configurations.

Manage and Monitor application performance against Service Level Agreements (SLA) and business

requirements.

requirements. Install and upgrade software and applications according to the user’s needs.

Provide support regarding software updates of the Electronic TB/HIV Register (TIER.Net)

Liaise with local health Facility managers of ART register and electronic medical records as well as other relevant

components regarding day-to-day operational matters.

components regarding day-to-day operational matters. Conduct Data Quality Assurance and Compile reports on system implementation.

Work closely with the information unit and provide support as needed.

Maintain and update System Master files.

Support on extracting data from [URL Removed] system and importing it to DHIS (District Health Information System)

Support DoH in ensuring controlling and maintaining user access to systems.

Attend to configuration issues.

Identify and provide user training and support.

Provide Technical support and maintenance of local area networks.

Keep a log report of all calls received in relation to database and electronic medical record performance and

functionality.

functionality. IT administration duties (inventory system for all IT assets).

Check and monitor some of the servers where applicable.

Monitor backup system.

Effective self-management and performance ownership:

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately

maintained.

maintained. Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in on-going training and development

activities such as conferences, workshops etc.

maintained.

Required minimum education and training:

Degree in ICT, BSc/BA in Computer Science, or similar discipline.

Proficiency in Microsoft office.

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Excellent data presentation skills (primarily MS Excel and PowerPoint) and good understanding of statistical analysis and

data analytics.

Required minimum work experience:

1-3 years developing, implementing, and managing information systems including Health Management

Information Systems such as [URL Removed] DHIS and others.

Proven experience developing software programs and managing complex data.

Working with donor driven programmes.

Database capacity building and mentoring.

Report writing.

Valid SA driver’s license

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Be proactive agent influencing positive change with external stakeholders with the ability to develop and maintain

relationships at all levels of Wits RHI and partner organisations.

relationships at all levels of Wits RHI and partner organisations. Positive, energetic team leader with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, deliver goals pro-actively.

Organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work, attention to detail.

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

Demands of the job:

Local travel and working overtime will be required.

Must be able to work in time constrained, highly pressurised deadline driven environments.

Communications and relationships.

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 4 May 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC – Wits RHI, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client WHC – Wits RHI.

WHC – Wits RHI will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Administration

Communication

Coordination

Data Capturing

Data Development

Database Management

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

