DevOps Engineer

Apr 25, 2023

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work with our DevOps Engineering team to continually improve the reliability, performance, and quality of our CI/CD systems
  • Leverage infrastructure as code to manage cloud resources and system dependencies
  • Communicate stakeholder needs to developers.
  • Co-ordinate and communicate within team and with partners.
  • Ensure systems are protected against cybersecurity threats.
  • Identify technical issues and bugs and deploy updates and fixes.
  • Work with the dev team to ensure development follows established process and is running correctly.
  • Build tools to reduce errors and improve customer experience.
  • Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.
  • Provide technical support to the IT team and validate software code developed in projects.
  • Incidence management and root cause analysis.
  • Develop automation to help improve the insight and reliability of systems.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • A passion for automation.
  • 3-5 years of experience in DevOps technologies.
  • A clear understanding of version control and the Gitflow Workflow.
  • Experience with Docker.
  • Experience with one or more cloud providers, ideally AWS.
  • Experience with Terraform or infrastructure as code.
  • Experience with CircleCI/Jenkins or comparable CI/CD technology.
  • Development experience with a programming language, preferably Python.
  • Experience with Databricks advantageous.
  • Desire to maintain a high standard of security.
  • Eagerness and interest in working on a variety of projects.
  • The ability to learn conventions as well as innovate and help create new ones

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • DevOps
  • Docker
  • Jenkins
  • Python

About The Employer:

Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa.

