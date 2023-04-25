DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with our DevOps Engineering team to continually improve the reliability, performance, and quality of our CI/CD systems
- Leverage infrastructure as code to manage cloud resources and system dependencies
- Communicate stakeholder needs to developers.
- Co-ordinate and communicate within team and with partners.
- Ensure systems are protected against cybersecurity threats.
- Identify technical issues and bugs and deploy updates and fixes.
- Work with the dev team to ensure development follows established process and is running correctly.
- Build tools to reduce errors and improve customer experience.
- Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.
- Provide technical support to the IT team and validate software code developed in projects.
- Incidence management and root cause analysis.
- Develop automation to help improve the insight and reliability of systems.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- A passion for automation.
- 3-5 years of experience in DevOps technologies.
- A clear understanding of version control and the Gitflow Workflow.
- Experience with Docker.
- Experience with one or more cloud providers, ideally AWS.
- Experience with Terraform or infrastructure as code.
- Experience with CircleCI/Jenkins or comparable CI/CD technology.
- Development experience with a programming language, preferably Python.
- Experience with Databricks advantageous.
- Desire to maintain a high standard of security.
- Eagerness and interest in working on a variety of projects.
- The ability to learn conventions as well as innovate and help create new ones
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- DevOps
- Docker
- Jenkins
- Python
About The Employer:
Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa.