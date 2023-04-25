DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with our DevOps Engineering team to continually improve the reliability, performance, and quality of our CI/CD systems

Leverage infrastructure as code to manage cloud resources and system dependencies

Communicate stakeholder needs to developers.

Co-ordinate and communicate within team and with partners.

Ensure systems are protected against cybersecurity threats.

Identify technical issues and bugs and deploy updates and fixes.

Work with the dev team to ensure development follows established process and is running correctly.

Build tools to reduce errors and improve customer experience.

Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.

Provide technical support to the IT team and validate software code developed in projects.

Incidence management and root cause analysis.

Develop automation to help improve the insight and reliability of systems.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

A passion for automation.

3-5 years of experience in DevOps technologies.

A clear understanding of version control and the Gitflow Workflow.

Experience with Docker.

Experience with one or more cloud providers, ideally AWS.

Experience with Terraform or infrastructure as code.

Experience with CircleCI/Jenkins or comparable CI/CD technology.

Development experience with a programming language, preferably Python.

Experience with Databricks advantageous.

Desire to maintain a high standard of security.

Eagerness and interest in working on a variety of projects.

The ability to learn conventions as well as innovate and help create new ones

Desired Skills:

AWS

DevOps

Docker

Jenkins

Python

About The Employer:

Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position