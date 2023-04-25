ERP Functional Specialist (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

ERP Functional Specialist (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
One of the top financial services groups has an exciting new opportunity available for an experienced ERP Functional Specialist.
The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Solutions Section within the group’s Financial Services Department, with a focus on business analysis and leading transactional ERP solution design and configuration, automation, testing, enhancements, and support for all transactional modules.
Key Performance Areas:
- Lead a team in the provision of functional support.
- Lead engagements with business customers or clients.
- Support Business Architects in defining, analysing, and developing the business architecture, reference model, frameworks, and implementation roadmaps.
- Apply industry best practice to re-engineer effective and efficient business processes.
- Participate in external industry forums and contribute to developing and furthering the ERP business analyst body of knowledge.
- Plan and coordinate user acceptance testing and configure processes.
- Develop system training manuals and training plans.
- Identify and register risks within their ERP functional streams.
- Lead the analysis/solution life cycle for initiatives.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Honours’ degree in Accounting or Computer Science (NQF8).
- A minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience within an Oracle Financial Application Support or Project environment. Experience must include development and maintenance of existing software.
- A Cloud-Based ERP Technology and Implementation experience.
- ERP domain management knowledge, including SQL.
- Sound experience in Business analysis and leading transactional ERP solution design and configuration, automation, testing, enhancements, and support for all transactional modules.
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance