We are looking for a Flutter Developer to join our client, an Entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. The position is 90% Hybrid and will be in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Key responsibilities of the developers are:

Able to build and ship robust apps to Android/ iOS devices using a single codebase.

Must be able to write readable and clear code using Dart that will be extensively documented for future use and upgrades.

You will be sharing feedback and brainstorming ideas with teams to improve the development process.

Understand basic concepts of design for developing user friendly applications.

Stay up to date with the latest technologies.

Requirements:

Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English

3 years experience

Contactable references

App portfolio

Desired Skills:

Android/ iOS devices

app building

Dart

Flutter

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

