Flutter Developer – Gauteng Edenburg

Apr 25, 2023

We are looking for a Flutter Developer to join our client, an Entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. The position is 90% Hybrid and will be in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Key responsibilities of the developers are:

  • Able to build and ship robust apps to Android/ iOS devices using a single codebase.
  • Must be able to write readable and clear code using Dart that will be extensively documented for future use and upgrades.
  • You will be sharing feedback and brainstorming ideas with teams to improve the development process.
  • Understand basic concepts of design for developing user friendly applications.
  • Stay up to date with the latest technologies.

Requirements:

  • Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English
  • 3 years experience
  • Contactable references
  • App portfolio

Desired Skills:

  • Android/ iOS devices
  • app building
  • Dart
  • Flutter

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

