We are looking for a Senior Full Stack Java developer to join an entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. This position is fully remote and on a 12 month contractual basis with option to renew.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Develop and maintain a critical internal web applications (Backend and Frontend)
- 2nd and 3rd level support of the application
- Technical Lifecycle Management of the product
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Assisting with business cases and technical user story input
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements
- Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum handover
- Meet SLA’s
- Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives
- Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence
- Perform Code & Peer Reviews
- Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies
- Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting
- Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging
- System testing/parallel runs
- Prepare Production deployment artefacts
- Prepare Production deployment plan documents
- Preparation of technical documentation
- System implementation / deployment & release activities
- Production support & hyper-care after production deployments
Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification
- 8 Years experience as a Fullstack Java Developer
- You have to be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Fullstack developer
- Software Developer
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree