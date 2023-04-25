Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior Full Stack Java developer to join an entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. This position is fully remote and on a 12 month contractual basis with option to renew.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Develop and maintain a critical internal web applications (Backend and Frontend)

2nd and 3rd level support of the application

Technical Lifecycle Management of the product

Participate in daily stand-ups

Assisting with business cases and technical user story input

Assist with identification and management of risks

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements

Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum handover

Meet SLA’s

Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives

Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence

Perform Code & Peer Reviews

Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies

Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting

Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging

System testing/parallel runs

Prepare Production deployment artefacts

Prepare Production deployment plan documents

Preparation of technical documentation

System implementation / deployment & release activities

Production support & hyper-care after production deployments

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

8 Years experience as a Fullstack Java Developer

You have to be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans

