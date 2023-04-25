Intermediate Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is going through a massive business transition that presents a unique career opportunity for a talented data professional. A strategic decision was taken for the entire information/Data platform to be re-built and re-defined, onto the AWS environment. The data mesh concept has been around for a while in the information world. Unlocking the information value within organisations is probably the key driver in the information driven world. As engineer in the core platform team, a strong team member that can support the tech lead is needed. Someone that can guide other teams integrating into the platform. A thought leader that can also challenge existing linier thinking as a fully integrated environment will not be able to function end to end if the core integration is not sound. Our client finds themselves in a place where legacy applications are being migrated so understanding the landscape, having a futuristic view and helping to define the best way forward, is a critical [Email Address Removed] ideal Data Engineer will navigate their journey, whilst keeping the plethora of new technologies top of mind. SOLID and STRONG Data Engineering experience is a MUST.

Your primary duty is to build & maintain the data platform in AWS.

Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime environments.

Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab.

Perform code reviews, work with teammates on merge requests, participate in design sessions, etc

Participate in the team’s Scrum processes and ceremonies.

Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization.

Operate the data platform and monitor its performance.

Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modelling techniques and approaches.

An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services

An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using containerization (Docker).

Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and and scalability

Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terragrunt.

An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies

Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

GitLab

AWS

Docker

metadata

legacy applications

