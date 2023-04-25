IT Business Analyst Process Analyst III at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

IT Business Analyst Process Analyst III – Cape Town
Our client in the retail sector, is looking for an experienced IT Business Analyst Process Analyst III to join their team at their Head Office in Cape Town.
The successful individual will be responsible for documenting simple business requirements and assisting in ensuring that Information Technology systems meet the requirements.
IDEAL START DATE: As soon as possible
Duties and responsibilities:
- Contribute to the development of the business analysis approach in project execution or investigation
- Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Assist with the definition and review of business processes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Document future business process/es
- Participate in business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements
- Assist with planning and executing business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Develop business requirement specifications
- Attend solution design workshops
- Assist with developing functional requirement specifications
- Provide input to system requirement specification and other technical orientated documents
- Assist in the development of testing and training materials
- Document test scenarios and review test cases
- Executing testing to ensure that new system meet requirements
- Co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
Requirements:
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
- Minimum of 2 years Business/Process Analysis experience
- Exposure to relevant methodology and tools e.g.: process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)
- Exposure in solution design workshops
- Working knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
Skills:
- Innate willingness to learn and keep abreast of current methodologies and technologies
- Ability to identify the information needed to solve a problem
- Set priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery
- Manage time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done
- Prepare basic presentations that are logically structured
- Respond to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm
- Actively engage in change to better understand the effects on own role
Desired Skills:
- Process modelling
- Waterfall
- Agile
- User Acceptance Testing