IT Business Analyst Process Analyst III at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

IT Business Analyst Process Analyst III – Cape Town

Our client in the retail sector, is looking for an experienced IT Business Analyst Process Analyst III to join their team at their Head Office in Cape Town.

The successful individual will be responsible for documenting simple business requirements and assisting in ensuring that Information Technology systems meet the requirements.

IDEAL START DATE: As soon as possible

Duties and responsibilities:

Contribute to the development of the business analysis approach in project execution or investigation

Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Assist with the definition and review of business processes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Document future business process/es

Participate in business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

Assist with planning and executing business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Develop business requirement specifications

Attend solution design workshops

Assist with developing functional requirement specifications

Provide input to system requirement specification and other technical orientated documents

Assist in the development of testing and training materials

Document test scenarios and review test cases

Executing testing to ensure that new system meet requirements

Co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Minimum of 2 years Business/Process Analysis experience

Exposure to relevant methodology and tools e.g.: process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Exposure in solution design workshops

Working knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Skills:

Innate willingness to learn and keep abreast of current methodologies and technologies

Ability to identify the information needed to solve a problem

Set priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery

Manage time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done

Prepare basic presentations that are logically structured

Respond to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm

Actively engage in change to better understand the effects on own role

Desired Skills:

Process modelling

Waterfall

Agile

User Acceptance Testing

