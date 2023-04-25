IT Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria – Agriculture Sector

IT Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria – Agriculture Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies

Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

Performing requirements analysis

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff

Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

Performing user acceptance testing

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users

Managing competing resources and priorities

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects Minimum Requirements: Qualifications and Skills Matric / Grade 12

Degree/diploma in business or Informatics / Information Technology

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Advanced technical skills

Excellent documentation skills

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

A track record of following through on commitments

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks

Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details

Strong verbal as well as written communication skills Desired Skills: IT Business Analyst

Degree Information Technology

Degree in Informatics

IT Business Analyst

Degree Information Technology

Degree in Informatics

Degree Business Analyst