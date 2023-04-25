IT Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria – Agriculture Sector

Apr 25, 2023

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies

  • Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems

  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

  • Performing requirements analysis

  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts

  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management

  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports

  • Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff

  • Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff

  • Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency

  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

  • Performing user acceptance testing

  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance

  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements

  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users

  • Managing competing resources and priorities

  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects

    Minimum Requirements:

    Qualifications and Skills

    • Matric / Grade 12

    • Degree/diploma in business or Informatics / Information Technology

    • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field

    • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

    • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

    • Advanced technical skills

    • Excellent documentation skills

    • Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills

    • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

    • A track record of following through on commitments

    • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

    • Experience leading and developing top-performing teams

    • Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

    • Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks

    • Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details

    • Exceptional time-management and organizational skills

    • Strong verbal as well as written communication skills

    Desired Skills:

    • IT Business Analyst
    • Degree Information Technology
    • Degree in Informatics
    • Degree Business Analyst

