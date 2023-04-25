IT Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria – Agriculture Sector

IT Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria – Agriculture
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies
- Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
- Performing requirements analysis
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports
- Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff
- Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff
- Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Performing user acceptance testing
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users
- Managing competing resources and priorities
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications and Skills
- Matric / Grade 12
- Degree/diploma in business or Informatics / Information Technology
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Advanced technical skills
- Excellent documentation skills
- Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations
- A track record of following through on commitments
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Experience leading and developing top-performing teams
- Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment
- Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details
- Exceptional time-management and organizational skills
- Strong verbal as well as written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- IT Business Analyst
- Degree Information Technology
- Degree in Informatics
- Degree Business Analyst