IT Data Analyst
Market related salary offered
Port Elizabeth
Accountable for the delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient, and high-quality data analytics solutions, models, and professional services that will enable the company to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.
Key performance areas:
Execute own work according to set operating procedures service level agreements; Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and
standard operating procedures are adhered to; Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates; Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively; Adhere to source code management practices; Adhere to quality assurance practices; Improve products, processes and tools; Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools; Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives; Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives; Data Warehouse and Models: Participate in design and implementation of data warehouse architecture; Participate in design and implementation of ETL and integration strategies within data warehouse; Take ownership of design and implementation of reliable and efficient data marts, data models, and star schemas for consumption in BI tools; Assist BI developers in delivery of accurate, high-quality reports and dashboards
Support: Support on helpdesk tickets related to data warehouse failures or bugs.
Qualifications required:
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 + Up to 3 years’ related experience
- Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools
- Ability to understand and translate business requirements
- Ability to analyse data, and translate and apply results into data models that provide visibility to the business
- Well-founded problem solving methodology
- MS SQL Server
- SQL Queries
- Power BI
- Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous)
- Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc)
- Dimensional Modelling
- Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 30 April 2023
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- Dimensional Modelling
- Power BI
- SQL Queries
- MS SQL Server
- Microsoft Power BI