IT Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

IT Data Analyst

Market related salary offered

Port Elizabeth

Accountable for the delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient, and high-quality data analytics solutions, models, and professional services that will enable the company to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.

Key performance areas:

Execute own work according to set operating procedures service level agreements; Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and

standard operating procedures are adhered to; Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates; Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively; Adhere to source code management practices; Adhere to quality assurance practices; Improve products, processes and tools; Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools; Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives; Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives; Data Warehouse and Models: Participate in design and implementation of data warehouse architecture; Participate in design and implementation of ETL and integration strategies within data warehouse; Take ownership of design and implementation of reliable and efficient data marts, data models, and star schemas for consumption in BI tools; Assist BI developers in delivery of accurate, high-quality reports and dashboards

Support: Support on helpdesk tickets related to data warehouse failures or bugs.

Qualifications required:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 + Up to 3 years’ related experience

Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools

Ability to understand and translate business requirements

Ability to analyse data, and translate and apply results into data models that provide visibility to the business

Well-founded problem solving methodology

MS SQL Server

SQL Queries

Power BI

Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous)

Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc)

Dimensional Modelling

Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 30 April 2023

