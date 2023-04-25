Java QA Tester at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity to join a German based company. Our client is seeking a proactive, determined QA Tester with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space.

Responsibilities:

Create, execute (peer review) of test plans/test cases within a stipulated methodology

Review and analysing user-stories and use-cases/requirements for validity and feasibility

Write Functional requirements for test analyst to create test cases and execute

Map functional requirements to test cases

Write manual tests for applications

Design and develop automation scripts when needed

Execute all levels of testing (System, Integration and Regression)

Documentation and execution of acceptance, regression, functional testing of the system

Liaise with stakeholders to resolve test issues and application enhancements

Risk-based testing and prioritisation

Review requirements, specifications, user documentation, and other projects documentation to assure the quality of the products and tests to be developed

Ensure proper version control and configuration management

Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation

Reporting of test status/Progress and defect reporting

Technical Skills:

Computer science degree or equivalent experience

Proven experience with testing tools such as Zephyr, WebdriverIO, Selenium

Ability to write and manage automated tests coded in Java, Typescript & Reactjs

Proven experience in writing Test Case and Test Scripts

Flexible working experience within an Agile environment

Exposure to various testing methods

Development/coding experience as well as SQL experience an advantage

Experience on BI platforms such as Qlik Sense, QlikView and/or PowerBI an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

