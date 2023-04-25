Java QA Tester at RecruiTech – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

An exciting opportunity to join a German based company. Our client is seeking a proactive, determined QA Tester with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space.
Responsibilities:
- Create, execute (peer review) of test plans/test cases within a stipulated methodology
- Review and analysing user-stories and use-cases/requirements for validity and feasibility
- Write Functional requirements for test analyst to create test cases and execute
- Map functional requirements to test cases
- Write manual tests for applications
- Design and develop automation scripts when needed
- Execute all levels of testing (System, Integration and Regression)
- Documentation and execution of acceptance, regression, functional testing of the system
- Liaise with stakeholders to resolve test issues and application enhancements
- Risk-based testing and prioritisation
- Review requirements, specifications, user documentation, and other projects documentation to assure the quality of the products and tests to be developed
- Ensure proper version control and configuration management
- Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation
- Reporting of test status/Progress and defect reporting
Technical Skills:
- Computer science degree or equivalent experience
- Proven experience with testing tools such as Zephyr, WebdriverIO, Selenium
- Ability to write and manage automated tests coded in Java, Typescript & Reactjs
- Proven experience in writing Test Case and Test Scripts
- Flexible working experience within an Agile environment
- Exposure to various testing methods
- Development/coding experience as well as SQL experience an advantage
- Experience on BI platforms such as Qlik Sense, QlikView and/or PowerBI an advantage
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- Computer science degree or equivalent experience
- Proven experience with testing tools such as Zephyr/WebdriverIO/Selenium
- Ability to write and manage automated tests coded in Java/Typescript/Reactjs
- Proven experience in writing Test Case and Test Scripts
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree