Junior Backend Developer – Western Cape Winelands

JUNIOR BACKEND DEVELOPER
An industry leading, technology-inspired software company which develops and supports world-class software and services for its partners in the insurance industry is seeking a Junior Backend Developer to join their team at their offices in Stellenbosch.
PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Backend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle activities including:
- Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business requirement
- Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the solution.
- Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
- User documentation,
- Post development system training,
- Product maintenance & enhancements.
QUALIFICATIONS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage
- Languages / Frameworks:
o C#
o .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)
o WebApi, REST
o Entity Framework Core
o SQL
o Cloud knowledge
?
Azure / Google / AWS
?
Kubernetes
?
Docker
?
CI/CD Pipelines
o Source Control (Git)
- The following will be advantageous:
o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
o Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)
o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)
o Event Driven Architecture
o Domain Driven Design (DDD)
o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4
o Service Stack OrmLite
o .Net Framework 4.7.2+
o HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL
o Angular 2+
o DevOps mindset
o Azure Devops (Pipeline)
o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
o Delphi 10+
- Agile / scrum methodologies.
- Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles.
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous.
- Client and Server development experience.
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Good interpersonal and team working skills.
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Critical thinking and reasoning skills.
- Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems.
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues.
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines.
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints.
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately.
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date.
- Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous.
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking).
- Must be aware of software design patterns.
Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core 3.1
- Entity Framework Core
- SQL
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years