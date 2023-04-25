Junior Backend Developer

An industry leading, technology-inspired software company which develops and supports world-class software and services for its partners in the insurance industry is seeking a Junior Backend Developer to join their team at their offices in Stellenbosch.

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Backend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle activities including:

Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business requirement

Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the solution.

Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing

User documentation,

Post development system training,

Product maintenance & enhancements.

QUALIFICATIONS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage

Languages / Frameworks:

o C#

o .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)

o WebApi, REST

o Entity Framework Core

o SQL

o Cloud knowledge

?

Azure / Google / AWS

?

Kubernetes

?

Docker

?

CI/CD Pipelines

o Source Control (Git)

The following will be advantageous:

o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)

o Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)

o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)

o Event Driven Architecture

o Domain Driven Design (DDD)

o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4

o Service Stack OrmLite

o .Net Framework 4.7.2+

o HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL

o Angular 2+

o DevOps mindset

o Azure Devops (Pipeline)

o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

o Delphi 10+

Agile / scrum methodologies.

Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles.

Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous.

Client and Server development experience.

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Good interpersonal and team working skills.

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.

Critical thinking and reasoning skills.

Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems.

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues.

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines.

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints.

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately.

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date.

Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous.

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking).

Must be aware of software design patterns.

Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development.

