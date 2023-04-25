Junior Developer

Our Client (a financial advisory firm) is looking for a Junior Developer to join their team in Sandton.
Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.
  • Assist with the maintenance of existing QlikView models.
  • Data Clean up from source.
  • Developing new Qlikview models.
  • Maintaining automation pipelines.
  • Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).
  • Developing, maintenance & housekeeping proprietary Webapp.
  • General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.

Job Requirements:

  • Related programming qualification/s and a minimum of three years experience in a similar role.
  • Must have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience with HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.
  • Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.
  • Advanced Excel knowledge
  • SQL knowledge

Personal Characteristics:

  • Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.
  • Action-oriented, attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • junior
  • IT position

