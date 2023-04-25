Junior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Client (a financial advisory firm) is looking for a Junior Developer to join their team in Sandton.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.

Assist with the maintenance of existing QlikView models.

Data Clean up from source.

Developing new Qlikview models.

Maintaining automation pipelines.

Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).

Developing, maintenance & housekeeping proprietary Webapp.

General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.

Job Requirements:

Related programming qualification/s and a minimum of three years experience in a similar role.

Must have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience with HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.

Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.

Advanced Excel knowledge

SQL knowledge

Personal Characteristics:

Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.

Action-oriented, attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

developer

junior

IT position

Learn more/Apply for this position