Junior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Client (a financial advisory firm) is looking for a Junior Developer to join their team in Sandton.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.
- Assist with the maintenance of existing QlikView models.
- Data Clean up from source.
- Developing new Qlikview models.
- Maintaining automation pipelines.
- Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).
- Developing, maintenance & housekeeping proprietary Webapp.
- General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.
Job Requirements:
- Related programming qualification/s and a minimum of three years experience in a similar role.
- Must have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience with HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.
- Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.
- Advanced Excel knowledge
- SQL knowledge
Personal Characteristics:
- Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.
- Action-oriented, attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
Desired Skills:
- developer
- junior
- IT position