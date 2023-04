Junior Technician Assistant

Junior Technician Assistant (junior Diesel Mechanic) – Kempton Park

We are seeking junior diesel mechanics who have recently completed their apprentice ship

Requirements

Matric

Completed apprenticeship with automotive sector

trade tested as a Diesel Mechanic

Experience working on Commercial vehicles (trucks) an advantage

Desired Skills:

Diesel mechanic

junior diesel mechanic

diesel technician

trade test

automotive

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 1500 medical allowance + provident

