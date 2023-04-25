Making it easy and affordable for SMEs to move to the cloud

Cloud computing has transformed the way businesses operate, enabling them to streamline their operations, reduce costs and improve flexibility.

However, despite its numerous benefits, many companies remain hesitant to make the switch, writes Garry Ackerman, CEO of Argantic.

Many SMEs believe that the cost of migrating to the cloud is prohibitive. But with the right solutions, moving to the cloud is now more accessible and cost-effective than ever before.

With Microsoft Business Basic, companies can migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud, without having to invest in expensive hardware or software. It is an all-in-one cloud solution designed specifically for SMEs. It provides access to a range of cloud-based tools, including email, calendars, file storage and sharing, video conferencing, and more.

Cost

Even small businesses with limited budgets can benefit from the cloud, without having to worry about excessive costs. For example, Business Basic offers a cost-effective solution, with prices starting at just R91 per month.

Scalability

With a user-friendly interface and easy setup, SMEs can quickly get started and reap the benefits of the cloud. This all-in-one cloud solution is also fully scalable, allowing companies to add or remove users as their needs change, without having to worry about infrastructure costs.

This flexibility is particularly important for SMEs, which often have limited resources and need to be able to adapt quickly to changes in demand. Companies can easily scale up or down as required, without having to worry about infrastructure costs.

Improved productivity and collaboration

In addition to cost savings, migrating to the cloud can also help companies to improve their productivity and collaboration. With tools such as Microsoft Teams, employees can work together seamlessly, regardless of their location.

They can share files, collaborate on documents in real-time, and hold virtual meetings, all from within the same platform. This not only improves efficiency but also helps to reduce the need for travel, which can be a significant cost for many businesses.

Security

Security is also a concern for many companies when it comes to the cloud. However, Microsoft Business Basic provides a range of security features to protect company data and ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR. These features include data encryption, multi-factor authentication, and advanced threat protection, which help to keep company data safe and secure at all times.

Professional services

Migrating to the cloud can be a complex and daunting task, and it is important to seek the assistance of professional services to ensure a successful migration. Professional services can provide guidance, support, and expertise throughout the entire migration process, from planning and design to implementation and management.

Professional services can help businesses assess their current infrastructure and determine the best cloud solution for their specific needs. They can also assist in developing a migration plan that takes into account factors such as data security, compliance requirements, and cost optimisation.

Additionally, they can help them identify and mitigate potential risks and ensure a smooth transition to the cloud. Once the migration is complete, professional services can continue to provide ongoing support and management, ensuring that the cloud environment remains secure, efficient, and optimised for performance.

It can be instrumental in ensuring a successful cloud migration, providing the expertise, guidance, and support necessary to help organisations make the most of their cloud investment.

Conclusion

Moving to the cloud is a cost-effective and accessible option for SMEs. With prices for Microsoft Business Basic starting at just R91 per month, companies can access a range of cloud-based tools, including email, calendars, file storage and sharing, video conferencing, and more.

By migrating to the cloud, companies can improve productivity, collaboration and flexibility, while also reducing costs and enhancing security. With these benefits, it’s clear that the cloud is no longer just for large enterprises, but a viable option for SMEs as well.