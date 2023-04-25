Mobile / IOS Android (Flutter) – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria

Mobile / IOS Android (Flutter) – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria

Relevant qualification equivalent to a BSc degree in Computer Science, preferably from the Universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Witwatersrand; and

A proven record (at least 2 years) in the field of mobile application development, data management and database management – Flutter experience

Drive the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

Collaborating with external development teams and other staff to set specifications for the PSA mobile app and databases.

Design and maintain the PSA databases (RESTful or GraphQL API and queries to other industry stakeholders’ databases).

Knowledge of the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

Firm grasp of the Flutter mobile framework and the Dart programming language” “- Understand the Redux pattern.

Ability to write well-documented, reusable, clean JavaScript code.

Knowledge of the software development life cycle.

Have strong skills to manage and develop databases.

Deep programing language knowledge.

Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

Directing system testing and validation procedures.

Directing software programming and documentation development.

Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals.

Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.

Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.

Minimum Requirements:

Desired Skills:

BSC Information Science

Flutter Developer

Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position