Project Manager X2 at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

The Projects Division invites applications from qualifying and interested candidates to manage projects thereby accomplishing stated project objectives. Key processes to be managed within the project include initiation, planning, executing, monitoring and controlling and closing. The position reports to the Programme Manager

Education and Experience:

A National Diploma or suitably qualified

A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)

3 years project management experience in an ICT environment.

The job outputs include the following:

The successful candidates will be expected to manage projects through the process of initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control. The parameters within which the work must be conducted include:

Manage projects as per defined scope, budget, cost and time

Deliver projects specific quality parameters

Capture clients requirement as specified and provide added value

Deliver projects according to customer expectations on the agreed target date

Adhere to defined business processes e.g. procurement, projects, Delegation of Authority (DOA) and legal and regulatory requirements.

Proactively identify, mitigate and manage risks within the project Macro and Micro environment

It will be expected from candidates to travel extensively

Candidate is expected to take care if his/her own personal growth and share

Functional and Core Competencies:

Excellent project scope management

Project time management

Cost management

Professional Project communication & presentation

Project quality

Matured customer service support i.e. stakeholder Management

Planning & organizing

Knowledge of Project management methodologies and processes

Attention to detail

Systematic & strategic thinking

Team Player

Preferred IT Skills

Sharepoint

Microsoft EPM

MS Project

MS Excel

MS Word

MS Powerpoint

SAP

Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 02 May 2023.

Appointment will be done in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. people with disabilities are encourage to apply. Medical examination will undertaken before succesful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint

Desired Skills:

Excellent project scope management

Project time management

Project budget

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position