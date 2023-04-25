Project Manager X2 at Sentech

The Projects Division invites applications from qualifying and interested candidates to manage projects thereby accomplishing stated project objectives. Key processes to be managed within the project include initiation, planning, executing, monitoring and controlling and closing. The position reports to the Programme Manager
Education and Experience:
- A National Diploma or suitably qualified
- A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)
- 3 years project management experience in an ICT environment.
The job outputs include the following:
The successful candidates will be expected to manage projects through the process of initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control. The parameters within which the work must be conducted include:
- Manage projects as per defined scope, budget, cost and time
- Deliver projects specific quality parameters
- Capture clients requirement as specified and provide added value
- Deliver projects according to customer expectations on the agreed target date
- Adhere to defined business processes e.g. procurement, projects, Delegation of Authority (DOA) and legal and regulatory requirements.
- Proactively identify, mitigate and manage risks within the project Macro and Micro environment
- It will be expected from candidates to travel extensively
- Candidate is expected to take care if his/her own personal growth and share
Functional and Core Competencies:
- Excellent project scope management
- Project time management
- Cost management
- Professional Project communication & presentation
- Project quality
- Matured customer service support i.e. stakeholder Management
- Planning & organizing
- Knowledge of Project management methodologies and processes
- Attention to detail
- Systematic & strategic thinking
- Team Player
Preferred IT Skills
- Sharepoint
- Microsoft EPM
- MS Project
- MS Excel
- MS Word
- MS Powerpoint
- SAP
Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.
If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 02 May 2023.
Appointment will be done in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. people with disabilities are encourage to apply. Medical examination will undertaken before succesful appointment depending on the nature of the position.
Sentech reserves the right not to appoint
