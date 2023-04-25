Revenue Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose

Conduct water revenue analysis using different databases, systems and reports. The incumbent will be required to interpret the findings, report and present such to senior management.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop and implement data architecture models for the effective and efficient collection of heterogenous data.

Lead in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of software tools for the Extraction, Transformation and Load of data activities.

Perform data mining and data auditing of data stored in the Enterprise Data Warehouse.

Collate and analyse data from data sources (applications and systems) to meet the needs of users and business.

Maintain the integrity of the Enterprise Data Warehouse and ensure the quality of the data.

Develop and implement standards for data integrity and normalisation. Develop documents in support of the data analysis function, e.g. data models, data visualisation, data architecture, data standards, and procedures.

Facilitate, perform and support User Acceptance Testing of new Enterprise Data Warehouse features.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems. Commission and decommission data sets.

Manage and design data sets to support the reporting environment including data sources, security, and metadata. Together with the Database Administrator, evaluate and implement changes and updates to data services, e.g. Microsoft Integration services.

Perform analysis of data, under the discipline of data analytics, e.g. Descriptive analytics (past), Diagnostic analytics (why), Predictive analytics (future), and Prescriptive analytics (inform).

Requirements and Experience

Grade 12 (NQF 4)

Information Technology/ Software development/ System Analysis/ Data Analysis related qualification (NQF 6).

Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming; database design and maintenance.

Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.

2 Years working experience in Databases, Transact-SQL.

Advanced knowledge of the following systems: Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Windows Server, Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB), Advance Microsoft Excel plus R Programming/Power BI/SAS or similar tools.

Sound knowledge of the Microsoft Office Packages.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Sql Server

C#

C++

Advance Microsoft Excel

Transact-SQL.

