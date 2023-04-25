RPG Developer

Looking for a RPG Analyst Developer to oversee the Software Development, Documentation and Testing function. The position will be required to assist with the development of application codes as well as executing Unit testing and Functional documentations
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assist with development of application code,
- Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered to
- Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines
- Plan and execute Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing
- Assist with the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs.
- Analyse and resolve difficult/complex system issues.
- Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements
- Translate functional requirements into design specifications
- Required to do standby on occasion
- Required to do production support on occasion
- Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification
Qualifications and Skills
- Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma
- Minimum 3-5 years IT experience
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
- Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)
- Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.
- Embedded SQL experience and proficient in SQL400
- Experience using IBM Rational IDE and CLLE
- Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience will be and advantageous
- Experience with XML and JSON is and advantageous
- Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API
- Good documentation skills.
- Ability to liaise with users at all levels.
Desired Skills:
- RPG
- SOAP
- API
- XML
- SQL
- PHP
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma