RPG Developer – Gauteng Parktown Estate

Looking for a RPG Analyst Developer to oversee the Software Development, Documentation and Testing function. The position will be required to assist with the development of application codes as well as executing Unit testing and Functional documentations

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist with development of application code,

Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered to

Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines

Plan and execute Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing

Assist with the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs.

Analyse and resolve difficult/complex system issues.

Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements

Translate functional requirements into design specifications

Required to do standby on occasion

Required to do production support on occasion

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification

Qualifications and Skills

Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma

Minimum 3-5 years IT experience

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)

Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.

Embedded SQL experience and proficient in SQL400

Experience using IBM Rational IDE and CLLE

Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience will be and advantageous

Experience with XML and JSON is and advantageous

Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API

Good documentation skills.

Ability to liaise with users at all levels.

Desired Skills:

RPG

SOAP

API

XML

SQL

PHP

Software Development

Software Testing

Software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

