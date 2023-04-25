Senior Agile Project Manager x 2 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Job Title: Senior Agile Project Manager

Location: Sandton, Johannesburg

Job Type: Permanent

Our client is looking for an experienced Senior Agile Project Manager to join their team of driven and dynamic project management professionals. In this role you will be responsible for managing the delivery of high-quality projects which span over multiple business areas and business partners within their environment and, ensuring that the project objectives and business requirements are timeously met.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Apply and adhere to project management principles and processes and ensure that they are effectively applied throughout the lifecycle of the project, through to project closure and operational handover.

Apply lean-agile principles and practices to help the organisation respond to change, create flow of value, transparency and drive relentless improvement.

Manage a programme of initiatives and apply scaled agile practices such as PI Planning, Scrum of Scrum and Program Kanban boards to help align and coordinate dependencies and create visibility of program progress and risks.

Coach and mentor project manages working on initiatives within your programme.

Compile, update and manage the programme and project plan.

Produce weekly status reports depicting RAG status, programme / project progress and proactive steps to move projects to green.

Effectively and proactively identify and mitigate risks and resolve issues.

Effective project stakeholder communication and management.

Supporting, guiding, motivating and facilitating the project teams throughout the project processes.

Education and Experience

A tertiary education (Degree or Diploma).

A formal Project Management Diploma / certification.

A scaled agile certification.

At least 5 years of formal Project Management experience is required.

They offer a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits package, and a collaborative and dynamic work environment. If you are a results-driven individual with a passion for Agile project management and delivering results, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Senior Agile project manager

• Strong leadership and coaching skills.

• A scaled agile certification.

Learn more/Apply for this position