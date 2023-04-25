Senior Developer at Logistics – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

Leading company in the Logistics Supply chain sector are looking for skilled and experienced full stack Developer to join there dynamic team , will be maintaining an existing and working towards delivering a leading cloud-based Warehouse Management System product.
Key responsibilities and expectations of role
- Support, maintain and provide solutions to a one-of-a-kind WMS using VB6, VB.net, ASP.net, Soap UI and Dotnet core.
- Proficiency in MSSQL is a must.
- Participate in the design, implementation, and maintenance of a world-class WMS with web applications and workflows using technologies such as Angular, Typescript, JavaScript, and C#.
- Collaborate in a fast-paced team environment to understand, engineer, and deliver on business requirements.
- Strike a balance along the dimensions of feasibility, stability, scalability, and time-to-market when delivering solutions.
- Identify areas of technical improvement, recommend, and implement solutions.
- Work with multiple agile development teams that include testers, developers, and DevOps.
Required Experience
- At least 5 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API).
- Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as ASP.NET, Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, JSON and Micro-Services, SQL Server, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3 and SCSS.
- Must have good UI development skills and basic UX design skills.
- Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL.
- Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state management).
- Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering.
- High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns.
- Source control, versioning, and branching concepts.
Highly Beneficial Skills
- Experience working with Atlassian Suite.
Communication & Ownership Skills
- Provide prompt and accurate feedback to relevant stakeholders.
- Establish standards or best practice for Front-End development approach and methodology.
- Document and update knowledge base, driving a learning culture and equipping the broader team for success.
- Communicate effectively with managers, developers, and other stakeholders
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development or certification in Web and/or Front-end skills.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- Database Design
- Web Applications Development
- JavaScript
- C#.Net Development
- C#
- Full stack
- Business logic
- API Development
- MSSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading Logistics supply chain partner
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R720000.00 – R 840000.00 plus benefits