Senior Java Backend Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

ENVIRONMENT:

THE strong leadership & coding expertise of a Senior Java Backend Developer is sought by a cutting-edge HealthTech company in Joburg to consistent delivery high quality code. You will also develop/contribute to the written design documents, test plans and test results while managing changes for project implementation and inspiring fellow team members to attain project goals and pursue excellence. The ideal candidate must have 6 years’ suitable work experience with Java 8 or higher and Relational Databases (RDBMS) – preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later; have 4 years’ Java EE7/8 or later and experience designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework. You must also have a general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design & relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards.

DUTIES:

Development –

Proactively seek opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

Share acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

Mentor those with less experience through informal channels.

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

Technical Effort Management –

Adhere to coding standards.

Consistently deliver high-quality code.

Develop/Contribute to the written design documents, test plans and test results.

Manage and implement changes required for project implementation.

Ensure that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

Leadership –

Assume additional responsibility without being asked.

Inspire co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.

Opportunity exists to become the Team Leader and/or Technical Lead.

Communication –

Ensure regular feedback to Team leader and/or Project Managers on development activities.

Resolve and/or escalate issues in a timely fashion.

Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 6 years’ relevant experience with –

Java 8 or higher proficiency

Relational Databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later

Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience with –

Java EE 7/8 or later experience

Designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework

Other experience required –

Possesses general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

Understand relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards.

Advantageous –

Oracle Java Certification.

Experience working with WildFly Application server Version 10 and later.

ATTRIBUTES:

Teamwork –

Demonstrates the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results.

Acknowledges and appreciate each team member’s contributions.

Respects input from other team members.

Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members.

Problem solving –

Identifies critical issues with ease.

Exhibits confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems.

Pushes creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices.

Understands how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects.

Improves upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Java

Backend

Learn more/Apply for this position