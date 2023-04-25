Senior Java Developer at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Apr 25, 2023

Main Purpose of Role

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software

Required Minimum Education / Training+Experience

  • BSc Comp Sci or equivalent degree
  • 5 years experience
  • Previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience an advantage

Key Performance Areas

Operational & Development

  • Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle, with focus on Employee Self Service and web enablement of product
  • Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in Java, Vuejs, Python, Node.js and SQL.
  • Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
  • Develop Jasper reports.
  • Guide and mentor team members.
  • Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers and stored procedures.
  • Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
  • Log all activity on the required platforms.
  • Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
  • Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests
  • Perform required administration tasks timeously
  • Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems

Technical Understanding

  • Understanding of software, computers, and operating systems
  • Understanding of securities & risk
  • Product knowledge
  • Subject matter expertise

Compliance & Risk

  • Use tools provided (YouTrack, Slack, SharePoint, Office365, etc.)
  • Attention to detail
  • Follow departmental procedures, protect client data.
  • Advising of possible risk scenarios / situations

Team

  • Quick to learn
  • Quick to share knowledge
  • Able to work alone, or in a team
  • Take accountability
  • Good Communication

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

  • Good knowledge software development principles and SDLC.
  • Experience in OOP, MVC and creating own class hierarchy.
  • At least 1 year experience with Git in a team environment.
  • At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.
  • Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)
  • Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit
  • Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components
  • Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL,

designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)

  • Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.
  • Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and DevOps an advantage.
  • Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, persistance-api, Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite
  • Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.
  • Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces
  • Logical and analytical thinking
  • Innovative problem solving
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Work independently and in a team
  • Take initiative and responsibility for tasks
  • Punctual and courteous
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly
  • Aptitude for learning, remain teachable
  • Disciplined about time management

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • SQL
  • SYBASE
  • Java
  • PHYTON

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

