Senior Java Developer at Nutun

Main Purpose of Role
Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software
Required Minimum Education / Training+Experience
- BSc Comp Sci or equivalent degree
- 5 years experience
- Previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience an advantage
Key Performance Areas
Operational & Development
- Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle, with focus on Employee Self Service and web enablement of product
- Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in Java, Vuejs, Python, Node.js and SQL.
- Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
- Develop Jasper reports.
- Guide and mentor team members.
- Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers and stored procedures.
- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
- Log all activity on the required platforms.
- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests
- Perform required administration tasks timeously
- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems
Technical Understanding
- Understanding of software, computers, and operating systems
- Understanding of securities & risk
- Product knowledge
- Subject matter expertise
Compliance & Risk
- Use tools provided (YouTrack, Slack, SharePoint, Office365, etc.)
- Attention to detail
- Follow departmental procedures, protect client data.
- Advising of possible risk scenarios / situations
Team
- Quick to learn
- Quick to share knowledge
- Able to work alone, or in a team
- Take accountability
- Good Communication
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
- Good knowledge software development principles and SDLC.
- Experience in OOP, MVC and creating own class hierarchy.
- At least 1 year experience with Git in a team environment.
- At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.
- Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)
- Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit
- Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components
- Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL,
designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)
- Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.
- Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and DevOps an advantage.
- Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, persistance-api, Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite
- Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.
- Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces
- Logical and analytical thinking
- Innovative problem solving
- Excellent attention to detail
- Work independently and in a team
- Take initiative and responsibility for tasks
- Punctual and courteous
- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly
- Aptitude for learning, remain teachable
- Disciplined about time management
Desired Skills:
- API
- SQL
- SYBASE
- Java
- PHYTON
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree