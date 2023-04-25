SENIOR SYSTEMS DESIGNER

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

SALARY R 850 000 – R 1 000 000 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– To analyse, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions enabling the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to theagreed project delivery level.

QUALIFICATIONS

– BSc or BTech Degree in computer science or equivalent

– TOGAF certification or equivalent is desirable.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS

– Minimum six (6) year experience in application and integration design

– Minimum six (6) year experience in designing distributed solutions

– Minimum six (6) year experience in enterprise-wide software solution architecture

– Solid experience in the use of modelling tools like Casewise.

– Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations

– Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns

– Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies

– Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioningenvironment.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Develop detailed solution architecture and design, including design modelsenabling development of the solution or application, based on frameworks andassociated architecture development methods, including but not restricted to thefollowing: TOGAF, Zachman and GWEA.

– Develop Functional and Technical Systems Design Specifications.

– Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, andimplementation.

– Gather and document both business and technical requirements (solution qualityattributes).

– Develop feasibility and gap analysis specification on existing and future softwaresolutions.

– Collaborate with other project team resources, e.g., architects, analysts,developers, etc.

– Develop system guidelines and manuals for the organisation

Provide inputs into architecture deliverables from other domains.

– Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelfsolutions and development of new solutions

– Work with the customer and end users to define application and technicalrequirements.

– Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for thedevelopment, execution, and operations environments.

– Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input intooperational process, e.g., back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.

– Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affectother project areas.

– Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards byparticipating in quality management reviews

– Develop the solution’s proof of concept and configuration specifications.

– Develop solution Terms of Reference for acquisition

Desired Skills:

experience in application and integration design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

